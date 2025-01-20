President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate Donald Trump

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the office as the 47th President of the United States (US).

In separate felicitation messages, the president and prime minister extended their best wishes for the new US President.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his official X timeline wrote: “My warmest congratulations to Donald Trump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-U.S. partnership.”

He said over the years, both the two great countries had worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for their people, adding, “and we shall continue to do so in the future.”

He extended his best wishes to President Trump for a successful second term in office.