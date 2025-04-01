President Zardari ‘rushed’ to hospital after health deteriorates

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari was rushed to hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated late Monday night, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources within Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the president, was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi.

PPP sources revealed that President Zardari is currently undergoing treatment, with doctors conducting necessary medical tests to assess his health.

Security around the private hospital has been tightened, with police and law enforcement agencies deployed to ensure safety, as per party sources.

Yesterday, President Asif Ali Zardari offered Eidul Fitr prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah, where a large number of people joined him.

He prayed for the country’s progress and later met with attendees, exchanging Eid greetings. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Provincial Minister Ali Hassan, and Zia Lanjar were also present at the gathering.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a foot fracture in 2024 upon disembarking a plane at Dubai Airport. The President was on a private visit to UAE.

According to the President House Spokesperson, the President was immediately taken to the hospital for initial medical assistance.

After examination, doctors applied a plaster to his foot, the spokesperson said adding that the plaster will remain for four weeks. President Zardari was advised to rest completely at home.

Following his foot fracture, President Zardari’s official visit to China was also postponed.