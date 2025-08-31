President Zardari signs anti-terrorism amendment bill

President Asif Ali Zardari has given assent to the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bill signed by President Asif Ali Zardari strengthens the ability of security agencies to prevent terrorism and protect national security.

The law is designed to ensure transparency and accountability in detentions, with a built-in three-year sunset clause to limit its duration.

It includes judicial oversight and safeguards to provide recourse against misuse and abuse of power, unlike past arbitrary practices.

The amendment aims to improve counter-terrorism efforts while ensuring legal oversight and safeguards.

On August 19, amid the opposition uproar, the Senate passed the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with majority of votes by rejecting amendments proposed by JUI-F lawmaker Kamran Murtaza.

Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Muhammad Tallal Badar moved the Bill further to amend the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997 [The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025] in the House.

Kamran Murtaza moved certain amendments in the Bill but the House rejected them with majority of votes.

The house passed the bill through clause by clause reading.