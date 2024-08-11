President Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Lieutenant Uzair

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, who had been injured in the attack on forces in Tirah valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The President of Pakistan extended condolences to the family of 24-year-old Lieutenant Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, on his martyrdom saying that he sacrificed his life defending the homeland.

While praying for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred lieutenant, a resident of district Attock in Punjab, and for patience and fortitude for the bereaved family, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed his resolve to continue operations against terrorists.

Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik sustained injuries in one of the three fire exchanges between security forces and khwarij in Tirah Valley of Khyber District on August 9. He was leading his team in Bagh when he got wounded.

After his critical injury, the lieutenant was moved to Combined Miliary Hospital (CMH) where he was under treatment for around three days. However, he succumbed to his wounds and embraced martyrdom.

It is pertinent to mention that the security forces had gunned down four khwarij in three different intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that three soldiers also embraced martyrdom. The ISPR’s statement read that 37-year-old Havildar Inam Gul, 29-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Imran, and 22-year-old Sepoy Iltaf Khan, having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

“On 9 August 2024, an exchange of fire took place between Security Forces and the Khwarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District. Resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops,” the statement read.

It added that sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.