Injured Pak army officer in Khyber gun battle embraces martyrdom

PESHAWAR: Injured Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik succumbed to wounds and embraced martyrdom at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar today.

According to ISPR, on Friday last, fire exchange took place between security forces and Khawarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District.

At one of the locations in Bagh, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell. However, during intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier, the security forces gunned down four khwarij in three different intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the security forces, three brave sons of soil also embraced martyrdom. The ISPR’s statement read that 37-year-old Havildar Inam Gul, 29-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Imran, and 22-year-old Sepoy Iltaf Khan, having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

“On 9 August 2024, an exchange of fire took place between Security Forces and the Khwarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District. Resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops,” the statement read.

It added that sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.