Three soldiers martyred, four khwarij killed in three KP IBOs

RAWALPINDI: The security forces gunned down four khwarij in three different intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the security forces, three brave sons of soil also embraced martyrdom. The ISPR’s statement read that 37-year-old Havildar Inam Gul, 29-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Imran, and 22-year-old Sepoy Iltaf Khan, having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

“On 9 August 2024, an exchange of fire took place between Security Forces and the Khwarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District. Resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops,” the statement read.

It added that sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier, the security forces gunned down five terrorists in three different IBOs conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the security forces also destroyed the terrorists’ hideouts during the IBOs.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” ISPR added.

The military’s media wing said that a killed terrorist Sifatullah was involved in the suicide attack in Daraban on 12 December 2023 and other criminal activities.

Another terrorist was gunned down in the IBO conducted in North Waziristan. “Pakistan forces are determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country. Pakistan Army is fighting against terrorism alongside law enforcement agencies,” the ISPR added.