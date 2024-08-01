President Zardari stresses viable solution to decrease energy cost

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari emphasised the need to resolve the issue of the nation’s escalating energy expenditures in a way that benefits all parties.



The president made these remarks in a meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by Dr. Gohar Ejaz and consisted of businessmen and office-bearers from 40 regional business associations.

President Zardari said that in order to find a workable solution to the problem of paying capacity charges to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the FPCCI should establish a committee and collaborate with the President’s office.



The president announced that the his office would collaborate with a smaller committee from the business community to find a win-win solution for the Government, the people, the business community and IPPs.

He urged for evolving a consensus solution so that none of stakeholders lose out. He said that he was aware of the problems being faced by Pakistani businesses, that were in a “triple-whammy” due to high input, energy, and fuel costs.

Dr Gohar Ejaz highlighted that rising energy costs were overburdening the people, industry, agriculture and exports sector. He emphasised the need for reforming the energy sector to bring down energy prices.

Dr Gohar Ejaz requested the president to intervene in the matter and play his role in resolving the issues faced by Pakistan’s industries and businesses due to high electricity prices.

The president assured the delegation of his support in coming up with a solution to their problems and taking up the matter with relevant quarters.

Earlier, President Zardari urged to increase the quota for women and minorities in government sector jobs to enhance their inclusion in the mainstream of society

Speaking to a delegation of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), led by senior member Akbar Hussain Durrani, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Zardari directed the commission to further improve the civil service recruitment process, said a media statement issued by the President House

The president said that with the improved recruitment system, the ‘right person for the right’ job will be selected. He urged the need to make the recruitment process more efficient and transparent by adopting modern technology and new methods, particularly computerised testing, that would help in the selection of qualified and efficient civil servants.