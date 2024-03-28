President Zardari urges special attention for gems, jewellery sector

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that gem and jewellery may bring in significant foreign exchange for Pakistan, urging special attention for the industry, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting regarding the development of the gems and jewellery sector in Pakistan, the president also emphasized the necessity of improved marketing and projection of gemstone items from Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC) Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, and senior government officials attended the meeting, a press release by the President House said.

President Zardari said that Pakistan’s gems and jewellery sector has huge potential which needs to be fully utilised for the country’s development.

He underlined the need to encourage foreign companies to invest in this sector which would not only help improve the country’s economy but would also open up opportunities for the local population through employment generation.

Read More: Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty: President Zardari

President Zardari urged the need to focus on the training and skill enhancement of the local workforce, besides promoting diversification and industrialisation of the sector to increase its contribution to the country’s economy.

The CEO of PGJDC apprised the meeting about the strategic plan for the development of the sector. Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry also highlighted various challenges being faced by the gem and jewellery sector in the country.