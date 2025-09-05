President Zardari urges unity, compassion on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his heartfelt greetings to the nation and Muslims on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, honouring the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), ARY News reported.



President Zardari, in his official message, highlighted the day as a time to revive spirits, come closer, and align with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Asif Zardari called 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal a “historic and sacred occasion.” He urged citizens to represent the values of compassion, equality, and brotherhood taught by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“This day reminds us to live according to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who encouraged fairness, helped those in need, and worked for peace among different communities,” he stated.

President Zardari stressed that Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life is timeless guidance for resolving present-day difficulties.

“The solution to the problems which the Muslim Ummah is facing lies in the light of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings,” the President emphasised, urging the nation to find answers through the view of Seerat-un-Nabi.

President Asif Zardari also asked for national unity, urging Pakistanis to forget discrimination and work jointly for the country’s progress.

“Let us get together and make the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings a part of our daily lives and build a society rooted in peace and equality,” he said.

Asif Ali Zardari, in conclusion, prayed for Pakistan’s prosperity and a renewed commitment to the values of empathy, service, and moral integrity.

