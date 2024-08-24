President Zardari visits Fazlur Rehman’s residence

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman at the latter’s residence in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

President Zardari’s meeting with Maulana Fazalur Rehman is currently underway as both leaders are discussing the country’s political situation and matters of mutual interest, the sources said

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is also present on the occasion.

It is important to note that the president’s meeting with the JUI-F chief is being held a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation called on Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

Read More: PTI, JUI-F ‘agree’ to continue talks

Earlier on Friday, a delegation of PTI met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, seeking cooperation once again, ARY News reported citing sources.

Both parties are mulling to end differences and explore possibilities of collaboration, the sources privy to the development said.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the formation of committees to facilitate joint efforts. PTI reportedly requested in-house cooperation within the Parliament, expressing their stance that they could give the government a tough time if the two parties worked together.