PTI, JUI-F ‘agree’ to continue talks

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, seeking cooperation once again, ARY News reported citing sources.

Both parties are mulling to end differences and explore possibilities of collaboration, the sources privy to the development said.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the formation of committees to facilitate joint efforts. PTI reportedly requested in-house cooperation within the Parliament, expressing their stance that they could give the government a tough time if the two parties worked together.

In response, JUI-F representatives stated that any decision would be made only after thorough consultation within the party. Both PTI and JUI-F spokespersons addressed the media, confirming the ongoing dialogue and the formation of committees to oversee parliamentary affairs.

Read More: JUI-F wants PTI to be ‘serious’ for result-oriented talks

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan highlighted that discussions included cooperation on important legislation within the Parliament. He added that the parties agreed to continue their talks, with the aim of working together on parliamentary matters.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri echoed similar sentiments, confirming that committees have been established to facilitate further meetings and collaboration. He emphasised that consultation would be an ongoing process, particularly concerning legislative matters and that these committees would play a key role in overseeing parliamentary affairs.

He said this meeting marks a crucial step towards potential cooperation between the two parties, as they navigate the complex political landscape of Pakistan’s Parliament.