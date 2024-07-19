JUI-F wants PTI to be ‘serious’ for result-oriented talks

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) held a meeting to end a three-week-long deadlock between the two parties, ARY News reported.

JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi confirmed that a meeting was held between their chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman and PTI’s Asad Qaiser.

He said that the PTI has already formed a committee for the talks, adding that the JUI-F has also decided to constitute the committee for the same purpose.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor said that his party and the PTI have had a significant rift for the past 10 to 12 years, adding that it would take some time to break the ice.

He said that both parties have reservations with each other, but that these will need to be addressed before any progress can be made.

The JUI-F leader emphasized that the talks will need to be serious and result-oriented, and that the PTI will need to show sincerity in their approach.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief said that if their issues with the PTI get resolved, it would be good. “If not, every political party has its stance and opinion,” he said.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that PTI’s delegation had suggested resolving some issues, and both parties agreed to do so.

He said one or two people from PTI come up with ‘inappropriate’ statements against the JUI-F, adding that they don’t take those statements seriously.