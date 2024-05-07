Fazlur Rehman in favour of consensus between JUI-F, PTI

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

In an interview with a private news channel, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief said that if their issues with the PTI get resolved, it would be good. “If not, every political party has its stance and opinion,” he said.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that PTI’s delegation had suggested resolving some issues, and both parties agreed to do so.

He said one or two people from PTI come up with ‘inappropriate’ statements against the JUI-F, adding that they don’t take those statements seriously

“We consider only the delegation responsible as they told us they were sent by the PTI founder. As long as there is no violation from their side, we will stick to our stance,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman

He said that the JUI-F never insulted anyone and will not do so in the future. The JUI-F chief made it clear that their million-march scheduled for May 9 has nothing to do with the May 9 incident.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman demands fresh elections

Earlier on May 2, Maulana Fazlur Rehman once again rejected the results of the general elections and demanded fresh polls, citing ‘widespread rigging and irregularities’.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that said that assemblies were ‘sold’. “Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold,” he added.

The JUI-F chief demanded for immediate re-elections to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

“The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable,” he added. The JUI-chief demanded fresh elections to ensure that the people’s voice is heard and their mandate is respected.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also took a jibe at the federal government for its foreign policy, particularly its stance on Israel and Palestine. “We are being punished for supporting Palestine and opposing Israel,” he said.