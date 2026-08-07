President Zardari welcomes Makkah Joint Defence Agreement

The President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, welcomed the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, describing it as a significant development for peace, security and stability in the region and the world at large.

The president said the historic agreement would strengthen the joint defence capability of the three brotherly countries and reaffirmed their shared commitment to a safe, stable and prosperous future, a Presidency’s news release said.

President Zardari lauded the role of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in making this important breakthrough possible, saying their efforts had brought the Makkah Joint Defence agreement to fruition.

He said the agreement also marked an important milestone towards further strengthening strategic partnership among the three nations.

The president of Pakistan prayed that Allah Almighty bless this historic agreement with His blessings, and also prayed for the security, lasting peace and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.