Presidential Reference filed in SC seeking opinion on defection clause

ISLAMABAD: The government has submitted the Presidential Reference seeking the court’s interpretation of the Article 63-A of the constitution, ARY News reported on Monday.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan has filed the reference on behalf of President Arif Alvi.

The apex court earlier received the Presidential Reference seeking the court’s opinion on the defection of the constitution.

The President has sought the opinion of the top court in the presidential reference under the jurisdiction of Constitution’s Article 186.

In presidential reference, the supreme court’s guidance has been requested over four basic questions with regard to the Article 63-A of the constitution.

“If the members betraying their party could only be punished with removing them from their parliament seats,” the reference asked the court.

“If the defector can be disqualified for contesting the next election or not? If a defector under Article 63-A, will be disqualified for life?.

“The vote given by a parliament member against the party’s policy will be counted in the voting or not,” the president questioned about the fate of the controversial vote.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) talking to ARY News earlier said that the presidential reference for interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution will be moved to the apex court by Monday (March 21).

“The debate on Article 63-A will ultimately come to an end after the Supreme Court’s opinion,” he said.

“The government will not cross the limits of the constitution and law in the no-trust motion,” the state’s top lawyer said. “What will happen, will be happened within the boundries of the constitution,” the attorney general said.

The federal cabinet yesterday approved the draft of the presidential reference seeking clarity on the Article 63 (A) for curbing the horse-trading.

