Pressure: Brendan Fraser to play Eisenhower in D-Day movie

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Oscar-winning actor of Hollywood – Brendan Fraser – has signed on to play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower in a latest World War II movie called Pressure.

The Whale and The Mummy leading actor – Fraser – will co-star with Andrew Scott in the D-Day film, which takes place in 1944.

Ripley and Sherlock alum Scott will play James Stagg, the Allies’ chief meteorologist, who played a main role in the mission.

Filming is set to begin in the United Kingdom this fall, while the film Hotel Mumbai filmmaker Anthony Maras is directing.

