'Pretty Little Liars' reboot plan drives fans wild: 'Leave it alone'

Pretty Little Liars, TV series, came out over a decade ago in 2010, becoming an iconic drama popular amongst teenagers.

One of the cast members Ian Harding admitted he wants to see a reboot now, putting forward a personal twist.

According to Ian Harding, the series can be revived with a plot based on artificial intelligence. He admitted this is the right time to bring it back.

Although the reboot excited fans, many have reservations against the idea that the 39-year-old put forward a he mentioned AI.

The statement sparked a wave of trolls on him with one X user noting: “ChatGPT gonna tell us how the movie ends before it’s even in theatres.”

While an admirer appreciated the new outlook of the series, a netizen slammed his plan: “The show should be left alone, every reboot chips away at what made the original special.”

As Ian played a teacher having romantic relationship with Aria, a critic called out his idea: “The paedophile professor doesn’t deserve to return.”

It is to be noted that there are no official confirmations about the story being revived and it might take longer to work on the plan to work for a new instalment after years of the drama.