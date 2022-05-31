Prices of cooking oil, ghee jacked up at utility stores

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the prices of cooking oil and ghee, being sold at the country’s utility stores, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to ARY News report, the prices of various brands of cooking oil and ghee have witnessed a significant increase. A notification regarding the increase in prices has also been issued, as per which the new prices will be applicable from June 1.

The notification stated that the price of ghee has been increased by Rs208 per kg, after which the ghee would be sold at Rs555 per kg in utility stores.

Meanwhile, the price of cooking oil has been increased by Rs213 per litre and will now be sold at Rs605 per litre, the notification added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prices of other commodities including cooking oil were increased. At utility stores, the price of Dalda oil was increased from Rs463 to Rs 483 per liter while the price of Habib Oil was hiked by Rs388 to Rs408.

As per the hike in prices, the price of tea of various brands increased by Rs45 to Rs1,099 per kg. One and a half litre bottle of Rooh Afza went up from Rs241 to Rs276 while the same litre bottle of Jam-e-Shireen hiked from Rs437 to Rs455.

