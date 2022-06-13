Prices of milk, eggs and other dairy products jacked up

KARACHI: The prices of milk, eggs and other dairy products have been jacked up in Sindh, including Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, prices of dairy products – eggs, milk, bread, bus and rusk – have shot up exponentially in the local market.

Milk is being sold at Rs170 per litre, while yogurt is at Rs220 per kg after an increase of Rs20. The prices of different sizes of buns have been increased from Rs5 to Rs20.

Meanwhile, bread is being sold at Rs70 and butter at Rs60 after an increase of Rs20 and Rs10 respectively.

Citizens have criticised the authorities for failing to enforce official price rates, saying that after the school holidays it will be difficult for the parents to buy breakfast items.

Blaming the petrol prices for increase in prices of essential items, citizens have demanded to review the fuel prices in order to control the inflation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N-led federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs60 per litre. Moreover, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) last week raised the basic power tariff by Rs7.9078/kWh for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

