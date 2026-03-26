Flour prices drop in Karachi

KARACHI: Flour mill owners have announced a significant reduction in flour and fine flour prices following the arrival of the new wheat crop in the market.

According to details, the price of wheat has fallen by Rs. 10 per kilogram, and the decrease has led to a cut of up to Rs. 12 per kilogram in flour and fine flour prices.

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According to the Flour Mills Association, the prices of wheat have dropped from Rs. 95 to Rs. 85 per kilogram. As a result, the price of flour No. 2.5 in Karachi has been reduced from Rs. 107 to Rs. 95 per kilogram.

Likewise, the price of fine flour has also seen a notable decline, falling from Rs. 126 to Rs. 114 per kilogram.

Experts believe that the increased availability of the new wheat crop in the market will help stabilise prices, offering much-needed relief to consumers affected by rising inflation.