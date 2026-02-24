Pride & Prejudice: Netflix drops first teaser of Emma Corrin starrer

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Dolly Alderton’s faithful adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice.

The 54-second clip offers a first glimpse of Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy. Each character appears in a brief, dialogue-free flashback, and some viewers may recognize echoes of the 2005 adaptation—starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley—in several of the shots.

The six-part series, written and produced by Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, is set to launch in fall 2026. In addition to Lowden and Corrin, the cast features Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet. Jamie Demetriou will play Mr. Collins, Freya Mavor will play Jane Bennet, and Daryl McCormack will play Mr. Bingley.

Hollie Avery and Hopey Parish will portray Mary and Kitty Bennet, while Rhea Norwood will play Lydia Bennet. Lady Catherine de Bourgh will be played by Fiona Shaw, and Caroline Bingley will be portrayed by Siena Kelly.

In addition to Alderton and Lyn, executive producers for Lookout Point include Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter. Corrin also serves as an executive producer, marking a new role for them.