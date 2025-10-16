Primate teaser: A tropical getaway turns terrifying with pet chimpanzee

The first teaser for “Primate”, a horror film about a family, their pet chimpanzee and a tropical vacation that takes a dark turn, was released on Wednesday ahead of the official trailer.

The one-minute teaser features audio from a 911 call made by a terrified woman who claims that something has killed her companions.

Scheduled for release on January 6, ‘Primate’ had its world premiere last month at Fantastic Fest 2025 and stars Johnny Sequoyah and Troy Kotsur.

The film is directed by Johannes Roberts, known for his work on “47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” and “The Strangers: Prey at Night”.

The plot centres around a daughter who returns to her Hawaiian home to visit her family, including their pet chimpanzee, while bringing along friends for a tropical getaway.

However, as she reconnects with her family and their pet, the chimpanzee contracts rabies, leading to a series of terrifying events, as illustrated in the teaser.