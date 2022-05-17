Prime Minister calls upon alliant parties after SC ruling on Article 63 (A)

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef has called upon a meeting of all parties of the alliance parties after the SC’s verdict on the presidential reference to interpret Article 63 (A), ARY News reported.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in their judgement on May 17, had announced that defecting lawmakers’ votes will not be counted in the parliament.

According to ARY News, the Prime Minister called upon the Alliant party heads to discuss the development after the SC’s decision.

It is to be noted that if the Election Commission decides to de-seat the 25 PTI members who voted for Humza Shehbaz in the Punjab Chief Minister’s elections then the Punjab provincial government would fall.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Paksitan announced its verdict over the presidential reference on the interpretation of Article 63(A).

The decision was made with a majority of 3-2, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Nazeer Alam dissented from the decision. The Chief Justice said that changing loyalties in the parliament damages the integrity of democracy.

The decision read that the decision about the life-long disqualification of defecting members is to be made by the parliament.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, had completed proceedings of the case earlier today.

