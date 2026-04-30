ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to continue relief measures for economically vulnerable segments, signaling the government’s intent to cushion citizens from ongoing financial pressure rather than pull back support too soon.

According to official details, the prime minister has approved a one-month extension in subsidies for motorcycle users as well as public and goods transport. The move is aimed at preventing an immediate rise in fares, something officials fear would directly hit daily wage earners and lower-income households.

During a high-level review, Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to ensure that transport fares — both passenger and freight — do not increase in the coming weeks. There was also emphasis on tightening oversight so that relief measures actually reach those they are intended for, a point that has often drawn criticism in the past.

The prime minister noted that, in coordination with provincial governments, billions of rupees have already been allocated under a broader national relief package designed to ease the burden on ordinary citizens. He indicated that the government would continue extending support for as long as fiscal space allows, acknowledging that conditions remain challenging.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that providing relief to the common man remains the administration’s top priority and stressed that the public will not be left to face economic hardship alone. At the same time, he expressed hope for improved regional conditions, particularly in relation to global oil markets, which could help stabilize petroleum prices in the near term.

The latest decision comes at a time when inflationary pressures continue to shape household spending, making transport costs a particularly sensitive issue. By extending subsidies, the government appears to be buying time — though how long such measures can be sustained will likely depend on broader economic trends in the months ahead.