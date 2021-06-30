PM Imran Khan to visit Gwadar on July 05

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gwadar on July 05, where he would be reviewing progress on uplift projects in the port city of Balochistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prime minister would be accompanied by federal and provincial officials during the visit and would get briefings on the progress of development projects in Gwadar.

The visit was announced a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically announced that Pakistan would not downgrade its relationship with all-weather friend China despite the pressure.

In an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network, PM Imran said that Pakistan and China have a glorious history of a seven-decade-old strong bond between the people of the two countries, adding that no pressure can change or downgrade the relationship.

“Whatever will happen, our relationship between the two countries — no matter what pressure is put on us — is not going to change,” he stressed

He maintained that China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times on all matters, including economic and political fronts at the international forums. That is why the people of Pakistan have a special place in their hearts for their Chinese friends, the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, in his previous visit to Balochistan back in April, the prime minister had inaugurated road projects in the province including Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road.

He had been given detailed briefings about the law and order, coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.