ANTALYA: This afternoon, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar, and other senior officials.

Turkish Foreign Minister H.E. Hakan Fidan and other senior Turkish officials were also present.

During the warm and cordial meeting, President Erdoğan welcomed the Prime Minister to Türkiye and thanked him for his participation in the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

He praised the Prime Minister’s peace efforts and said Türkiye would continue to support Pakistan’s diplomatic initiative to bring peace to the region.

The Prime Minister thanked President Erdoğan for his warm invitation and traditional Turkish hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his stay in Antalya.

He congratulated the Turkish President on the success of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which he said, had transformed into an important global event.

The two leaders exchanged views on recent regional developments, particularly the evolving situation in the Middle East. The Prime Minister thanked President Erdoğan for his strong support and encouragement of Pakistan’s peace efforts and shared with him the updates on how to extend the ceasefire and resume talks so that a peace agreement could be reached.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of effectively utilizing the current window of opportunity to advance a durable and lasting regional peace.

While reaffirming the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations. They agreed to convene the 8th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) meeting in Ankara later this year.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of expediting the implementation of ongoing initiatives and exploring new opportunities to further deepen economic engagement.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their resolve to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, building on fraternal ties and a shared vision for peace and prosperity.