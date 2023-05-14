Prime suspect in Okara railway station rape case arrested

OKARA: Police arrested prime suspect namely Haseeb in the Okara railway station rape case after conducting a raid, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Prime accused Haseeb has been arrested during a raid conducted by a team of the Mandi Ahmedabad police station. The arrested man was handed over to Karachi Railway police officials.

A case was lodged against the accused at the South Karachi Railway Police Station.

On May 10, a girl was ‘raped’ at the Okara railway station by the Pakistan Railways staffer namely Haseeb.

The rape victim girl registered a complaint against the railways’ staff at the Karachi police station. The railways’ authorities said the station master has been suspended over negligence following the rape case.

Earlier, a Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express last year.