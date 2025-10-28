Prime Video announces premiere date for 'The Family Man S3'

Anticipation is building for the third season of The Family Man, and Prime Video has officially revealed its premiere date: November 21.

The series will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari, embarking on a new mission while facing off against antagonists played by Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma and Nimrat Kaur as Meera.

Director and head of originals at Prime Video India, Nikhil Madhok, praised the series in a statement, noting that The Family Man has “redefined long-format storytelling” and become a significant part of cultural conversations. He promised that the upcoming season would deliver an even more thrilling experience, combining humour and action with stellar performances from the cast.

Creators Raj & DK also teased the new season, stating, “The hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too”.

The ensemble cast includes Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Gul Panag as Saloni.