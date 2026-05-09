Prime Video Clips feature brings short form video discovery to app

Amazon announced on Friday that it is introducing a new short-form video feature called “Clips” to the Prime Video app.

Starting first in the U.S., Clips offers quick snippets of shows on Prime Video to capture viewers’ interest and encourage them to watch the full episodes. From each clip, users can easily add the show to their watchlist, share it with friends, or choose to rent, buy, or access it through their subscription.

“Clips provides customers with a fun new way to explore content with short, personalized snippets that match their interests,” said Brian Griffin, Prime Video’s director of Global Application Experiences, in a press release.

“Whether they have a few minutes to browse or are ready to settle in for longer viewing, entertainment is just a tap away.”

Amazon first tested the short-form feed during the NBA season, showcasing highlights that users could scroll through, just like TikTok videos. It’s no surprise to see Prime Video adopt this trend — platforms like Netflix, Peacock, Tubi, Disney, and others have also introduced similar discovery features, with Netflix even calling theirs “Clips.”

Currently, Clips is gradually rolling out to select U.S. customers on iOS, Android, and Fire tablets and will be more widely available this summer. You can find Clips by scrolling down the Clips carousel on the Prime Video mobile homepage, where a full-screen vertical feed is ready for browsing.