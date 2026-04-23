Prime Video confirms Invincible S5 won’t arrive until 2027

The Prime Video animated series Invincible Season 5 got renewed in July 2025. But there is sad news for its fans as they have to wait longer before the next chapter of Mark Grayson’s superhero journey.

Prime Video recently announced the gruesome news for the fans of Invincible, that the next season will not arrive until early 2027.

Invincible keeps its own production timeline. Co-creator Robert Kirkman explained that voice recording happens years in advance, with Season 5 recording completed while the team was still promoting Season 2.

The show demanded meticulous animation work and post-production polish. Kirkman told Collider that “the voice recording is done first, so that was done years ago.” He confirmed they’re “putting the final touches on things” and are in the “end of production” phase.

Previous gaps between seasons were much longer. Seasons 1 and 2 had a two-and-a-half-year gap, but the release windows have tightened significantly with each new season. This accelerated schedule suggests early 2027 is realistic for the next premiere.

Prime Video hasn’t announced an official date yet, but Season 4 premiered on March 18, establishing a pattern. When asked if March 2027 was possible, Kirkman offered hope. He said, “Maybe it will be April, maybe May, maybe January,” but emphasized the goal is “to come back in this general timeframe.” The creator acknowledged that no official date is set, but production is progressing on schedule.

The most likely window remained late winter and early spring 2027, mirroring the release strategy that worked for Seasons 3 and 4. Fans should prepare for announcements in late 2026 about the exact premiere date.

Season 4’s finale, titled “Don’t Leave Me Hanging Here,” sets up multiple storylines for Season 5. The episode features a post-credits scene that hints at bigger threats and dark developments. Matthew Rhys joined as the villain Dinosaurus, while Lee Pace voices the fearsome Thragg. Polygon’s coverage reveals fans should expect “a lot more Dinosaurus in Invincible season 5.” The show promises to explore conflicts between Mark and Allen, raising the stakes beyond previous seasons.

On March 18, Season 4 premiered, and if the pattern holds, Season 5 should arrive roughly one year later. That timing aligns with early 2027 estimates. Kirkman said the team is “in good shape” with production, suggesting no major delays are anticipated.

The creator emphasized they’re not stopping work “until everyone on this production is burnt out,” reflecting the show’s commitment to quality.

The wait is worth it. Season 3 earned a Critics’ Choice Award nomination and Emmy recognition for outstanding animated program. Season 5 promises to continue that trajectory with higher stakes, new villains, and unresolved cliffhangers from Season 4 to tackle.

Invincible isn’t ending at Season 5. Kirkman has discussed the long-term vision for the series, estimating it could run for seven to nine seasons, with hopes for eleven seasons or more. The show’s source material, Robert Kirkman’s comic book series illustrated by Ryan Ottley, provides decades of material. Season 5 represents the midpoint of a much larger superhero saga. Fans can expect Mark Grayson’s journey to continue well beyond 2027, with multiple seasons potentially planned through the 2030s.