Prime Video unveils trailer for Guy Ritchie's 'Young Sherlock'

Prime Video released the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s “Young Sherlock”.

A new mystery series followed the classic literary detective through his early days of sleuthing. All eight episodes premiere on March 4.

According to an official logline, the series follows “the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character’s early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man, raw and unfiltered, when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty.

His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.”

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as the titular investigator. Other cast members include Dónal Finn (”The Wheel of Time”), Zine Tseng (” 3-Body Problem”), Joseph Fiennes (”The Handmaid’s Tale”), Natascha McElhone (”Halo”), Max Irons (”Condor”) and Colin Firth (”The King’s Speech”).

This is not Ritchie’s first delve into the world of Sir Doyle. In 2009, he released the film “Sherlock Holmes,” starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. He released a sequel, “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” in 2011.

Ritchie directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. The series was created for television by Matthew Parkhill, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson.