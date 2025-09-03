Fresh Jeffrey Epstein allegations destroy Prince Andrew’s royal ambitions

Prince Andrew is facing renewed controversy after new claims suggested he stayed in contact with Jeffrey Epstein five years longer than he previously admitted, casting doubt on his hopes of a royal comeback.

The Times reported that email exchanges in December 2015 between Epstein and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak referenced the Duke of York as the source of information about a business opportunity in China.

Prince Andrew had long maintained that he cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein in December 2010 after visiting him in New York. However, evidence now points to communication continuing well beyond that date, undermining his earlier statements.

According to the Sun, Epstein, who was already convicted of sex offences, mentioned “Andrew” in his correspondence with Barak, raising fresh questions over the Duke’s involvement.

For Prince Andrew, these revelations are seen as the “final nail in the coffin” of his attempts to return to royal duties. The Duke of York had hoped for rehabilitation within the Royal Family, but his links with Jeffrey Epstein remain an obstacle that continues to damage his public standing.

The timing of the emails is particularly striking, as they took place shortly after Prince Andrew’s high-profile role in welcoming China’s President Xi Jinping to the UK in 2015. The connection between Epstein and Andrew at such a sensitive moment adds further weight to the allegations.

Prince Andrew has faced years of scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, particularly after Virginia Giuffre accused both men of abuse in 2014, claims the Duke strongly denied.

In 2019, his BBC Newsnight interview aimed at clarifying his ties to Epstein instead backfired, leading him to step back from royal duties. He later reached a financial settlement with Giuffre without admitting liability.

Despite hopes of a return to public life, the latest evidence linking Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein makes such a prospect increasingly unlikely. Royal experts suggest the disclosures have effectively ended the Duke’s chances of resuming an active role within the monarchy.

