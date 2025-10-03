Prince Andrew ‘haunted’ by sister Princess Anne’s popularity: ‘It eats away at him’

Princess Anne is one of the most respected members of the royal family due to her commitment to royal duties, and her popularity is nothing short of a heartbreak for her disgraced brother, Prince Andrew.

While the Duke of York remained trapped in scandals following his links to Jeffrey Epstein Princess Anne cemented her status as the most hard-working member of Royal family in recent years.

“Anne represents everything the monarchy is supposed to stand for – hard work and respect. For Andrew, who has lost all of that, it’s a bitter pill to swallow,” an insider told Radar Online.

They continued, “That moment summed up why people admire Anne – she’s modest, witty, and devoted to service. Those are qualities Andrew doesn’t have, and he’s painfully aware of it. It stings and is, quite frankly, driving him up the wall.”

“Anne never plays at deference, and people respect her for that. Andrew does the opposite and ends up ridiculed. What stings Andrew is knowing Anne is praised as the family’s most respected royal, while his name is tied only to disgrace. It eats away at him,” the palace aid further added.

Princess Anne carried out 474 engagements in 2024, more than any other royal, despite a concussion that briefly hospitalized her in June.