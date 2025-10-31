Prince Andrew is no longer a prince: King Charles strips his brother of all royal titles in brutal move

Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son, Andrew, is not a prince anymore!

After years of controversies and allegations around his younger brother, King Charles has finally taken a brutal decision against Andrew on Thursday, October 30.

In a new announcement, Buckingham Palace shared that Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his royal titles, including “Prince” and is also being forced out of Royal Lodge

The 65-year-old royal – who announced earlier this month that he would no longer use his royal titles and honors including the Duke of York – will no longer be known as a prince or His Royal Highness among other titles. Instead, he will be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” a statement by palace reads.

It continued, “His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” the statement added.

The removal process applies to Andrew’s titles of Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh and the style “His Royal Highness” as well as Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

Andrew was a prince and had the styling of His Royal Highness since birth as the son of the then-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth.

However, his other titles including Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, was given to him by late queen on his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986.