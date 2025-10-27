Prince Andrew makes quite offer of relief to King Charles as Royal Lodge dispute deepens

After stepping down from Royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry made several bombshell allegations against the royal family in a series of high-profile media ventures, including interviews, Netflix series and his own tell-all book, Spare.

Now, the Royal Family is said to be concerned that Prince Andrew might follow the Duke of Sussex’s path after being stripped of his royal titles and facing pressure to leave Royal Lodge.

However, a new report by The Sun has revealed that Prince Andrew has given King Charles assurances that he will remain silent and not publish a tell-all memoir like Prince Harry.

“Andrew won’t write a book like Spare. He has promised the King,” a source said.

The outlet further reported that Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Furguson – who lives with him in Royal Lodge since 2003 – has been inundated with book offers this year to write an updated autobiography.

She reportedly held “exploratory talks” with a string of publishers who are keen for her to pen her first memoir in nearly fifteen years but she is focusing on a life lessons book rather than a ‘Spare-style’ tell-all memoir.

“It is not designed to exonerate Andrew but obviously she would not be able to write him out of it as he is an important part of her life. She couldn’t write a memoir without him being in it,” the insider said.

To note, Sarah Ferguson released her first autobiography, My Story in 1996 in which she discussedher time in the Royal Family, her marriage breakdown with Prince Andrew and the pressures of intense media scrutiny. While in her second memoir, Finding Sarah (2011), she goes deeper into her financial and personal struggles after the spotlight faded.