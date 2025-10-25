Prince Andrew ‘offered’ luxury palace by foreign royalty as King Charles Pushes Him to Leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered luxury palace by foreign royalty amid mounting pressure by Royal Family to leave Royal Lodge.

According to a report by The Sun, the disgraced royal has been offered a palace in Abu Dhabi by the city’s ruler as an alternative accommodation away from the public scrutiny in the UK.

The sources told the outlet that Prince Andrew has been received a lifeline from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Abu Dhabi’s royal family have made it clear to Andrew that the palace is his if he wants it. It gives him an option should his position in the UK become untenable,” an insider revealed.

They went on to share, “He has come under ¬enormous pressure following recent developments and the King and Prince William are nearing the point where they’ve had enough.”

“Andrew would be afforded every luxury if he makes the move to the UAE but the climate will take him — and Fergie — some time to get used to. Temperatures often top 50C in the summer, meaning he would have to spend much of his time with air conditioning indoors,” the insider added.

The surprising invitation for Prince Andrew comes amid reports that he and King Charles are in advanced talks about vacating the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor as scandals continue to mount.