Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘agreed’ to evict Royal Lodge but on one major condition

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have reportedly agreed to leave Royal Lodge amid mounting pressure from King Charles but in return they have made a huge demand.

According to a recent reports by The Sun, the former Duke and Duchess of York have agreed to evict the30-room Grade II listed mansion if he and his ex-wife are each given a new house in Windsor.

The disgraced Prince has asked for Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live before leaving UK in 2020, while Sarah is eyeing Adelaide Cottage, the current home of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands. He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up,” a friend of the couple told the outlet.

They continued, “If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage. Incredibly, Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage.”

“Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner, so they will see each other whenever they want,” the insider added.

This comes amid reports that pressure has intensified for the disgraced Prince Andrew to give up Royal Lodge as Buckingham Palace is persuading him to leave the property voluntarily after it came to light that he has only paid “peppercorn” rent on the property for the last 20 years.

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles including Duke of York after it emerged that he had lied about his relationship with the pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

To note, Prinec Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been living together at Royal Lodge since 2003 despitetheri divorce in 1996.