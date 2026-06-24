LONDON, June 24: Prince Andrew is back in the headlines as a new report claims he’s harbouring deep resentment toward the royal family, especially his older brother King Charles, and is weighing retaliatory steps.

According to closeronline.co.uk, the Duke of York has stayed out of public view for nearly 10 months at Marsh Farm in Norfolk. Since being pushed out of Royal Lodge and stripped of royal duties and patronages, he’s kept a low profile.

A recent photo showed a purple mark on his face. Sources say it’s not linked to any serious illness, but it’s fuelled fresh speculation about his health and situation.

An unnamed source told the report Prince Andrew feels he’s being targeted by the palace. He reportedly believes King Charles is trying to push the York branch to the margins. He’s also angry that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been caught up in it.

Prince Andrew was arrested in February over allegations of misconduct and misuse of official position. Police have since widened the probe, Andrew, however, denies all charges. Officers are now reviewing an alleged 2002 incident involving a woman during Royal Ascot. Sexual misconduct and corruption are among the offences under review.

With public pressure growing, Andrew sees himself as a scapegoat, the source claimed. He feels that he’s been treated unfairly by the royal family.

A recent audit found 12 properties used by Prince Andrew, his family and staff are owned by the Crown Estate or the royal family. It also said he rented out three cottages attached to Royal Lodge and kept the rental income. King Charles is still covering housing costs for Beatrice and Eugenie at St James’s Palace and Kensington Palace.

According to the report, Andrew is seeking financial compensation for losing Royal Lodge. He thinks Sarah Ferguson should get support too. Sources say he’s urging his daughters to hold their place in the royal family. Their prominent presence at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding this month was read by some observers in that light.

Some palace circles fear Prince Andrew could cause more trouble if he doesn’t stay quiet. He spent years inside royal operations and knows the details.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Andrew has commented on the claims, although he has denied past allegations against him.