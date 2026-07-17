Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s First Norfolk Summer as Police Investigation Looms With the nation buzzing about beach holidays and summer BBQ’s, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s summer looks considerably different this year.

The former prince, 63, is bracing himself for a radically different lifestyle now living apart from the royal fold and without all his royal perks.

It comes a little over a year after being forced out of Windsor’s Royal Lodge and arrested amid serious allegations earlier in 2026 of misconduct in public office – allegations Andrew has continually denied – now, with the inquiry into Andrew’s alleged wrongdoing ongoing, Andrew’s traditional summer months have now been cancelled in favor of the life of luxury he’s known for years in comparison.

Back to back holidays and shootings Andrew, 63, previously made a number of appearances to go shooting with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie during his summer months.

He also spent the warmer months in royal residences including the luxurious, 30-room Royal Lodge estate which overlooks the Great Park, and often enjoyed riding around its vast, sprawling grounds on his horse. He was known for the number of lavish gatherings he’d often hold on the grounds to entertain and socialize with members of his elite social circles.

However now, the Queen’s former godson no longer enjoys such luxuries and is residing in the modest five-bedroom farmhouse at Marsh Farm, on the King’s Sandringham Estate. As he’s now stripped of his royal title and responsibilities and has also lost the ability to host his numerous parties now his own home doesn’t provide enough room, it is believed that his daily life now entails a life of quiet seclusion.

The Duke of York’s relationship with the broader royal family remains an unknown with a few sightings of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie out and about with their mum recently – but none with their father.

His family is said to be wary of him after a string of controversies that have hit the duke in recent years – and following his removal from the Royal Lodge this would be difficult as well.

Despite this, he wasn’t out of sight entirely recently, in an exceedingly rare public appearance he turned up at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials, where he cheers on his step-niece Sophie – but that appearance provided little respite to his isolated lifestyle.

As the police continue to look into his allegations, this summer for Andrew is a firm reminder of how his world has shrunken.