Prince Archie Achieves Royal Milestone before Cousin Prince Louis

Prince Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has achieved a significant royal milestone that his older cousin, Prince Louis, has yet to reach.

At just a few months old, Archie accompanied his parents on a royal tour to South Africa in 2019, making him the youngest royal to embark on an official overseas trip.

In contrast, Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has yet to go on a royal tour, largely due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and his mother’s cancer diagnosis.

His older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were both younger when they embarked on their first overseas tours, with George visiting Australia and New Zealand at nine months old and Charlotte joining the family in Canada at 16 months old.

Archie’s achievement is notable, especially considering his parents stepped down as senior working royals when he was just a few months old.

The royal family is expected to represent the monarchy at official events, and Archie’s early start may give him an edge in terms of royal experience.