Prince Archie feeds baby rhino in sweet video shared by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has shared rare and intimate family moments on social media, including an adorable clip of Prince Archie feeding a baby rhino during a family outing in California.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a series of short videos and images to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, offering a glimpse into her life with Prince Harry, their children Archie and Lilibet, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

One of the most talked-about moments showed six-year-old Archie, his red hair glowing in the sunlight, carefully feeding leaves to a young black rhino at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.

In the video, a guide can be heard explaining facts about black rhinos as Archie eagerly hands over a vine of leaves.

The family roundup also featured scenes from the Sussexes’ Montecito home, including shots of their garden and swimming pool. In one clip, Doria Ragland and four-year-old Princess Lilibet appeared to be enjoying time in the pool.

The sweet footage had previously been shared in black and white on Saturday and was a playful nod to a 2016-era trend currently resurfacing on social media.

“When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there,” Meghan wrote along the video, where she and Harry could be seen dancing in their garden during a holiday in Botswana.

Credit for filming was also attributed to Lilibet, who appears to have captured the candid moment and can be quietly heard in the background of the newly released video.