Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet enjoy pumpkin-picking outing with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in sweet video

Meghan Markle has delighted royal fans by giving a peek into her heartfelt pumpkin patch day with husband Prince Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 26, to share a heartwarming video featuring their pumpkin-picking adventure.

She shared a compilation of clips which began with a shot showcasing rows of the bright orange squashes and the scarecrow protecting them.

Meanwhile, the next clip showed the 6-year-old prince running in what appears to be a corn maze.

Another clip featured the As Ever founder pulling a wagon of pumpkins alongside the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex and their 4-year-old daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Other part of the video showed the family of four spending time together with one showing Lilibet riding in the cart with the fall squashes.

“Happy Sunday,” she wrote in the caption with song “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & the Papas playing in the background.

In the video, Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland also made a quick cameo as she was seen carving some of the pumpkins they acquired during the family outing.

Meghan Markle shared a separate time lapse video on her Instagram Story where the Duke of Sussex could be seen carving a pumpkin.

To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after stepping back from official royal duties in 2020 and now reside in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.