Meghan Markle is celebrating Prince Archie’s seventh birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute! The Duchess of Sussex shared rare family photos that offered fans a glimpse into life with her children in California.

The Duchess of Sussex posted the birthday message on Instagram on May 6, writing, “7 years later… happy birthday to our sweet boy.”

The post included two personal images from Archie’s life. One featured Prince Harry holding a newborn Archie while relaxing on a couch, with the infant asleep on his chest wrapped in a blanket.

Another photo captured Archie walking alongside his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, on a beach near the family’s Montecito home. The siblings were seen from behind as they strolled beside the ocean, with their matching red hair visible in the sunlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Fans were quick to notice Prince Archie’s red hair, a trait inherited from Harry’s side of the family.

Archie was born in May 2019, while Lilibet, now four years old, arrived in June 2021. Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry have been raising their children in Montecito, California, away from the public spotlight.

Despite largely keeping their family life private, Meghan has occasionally shared glimpses of Archie and Lilibet since returning to Instagram in 2025 through both her personal account and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.