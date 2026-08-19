Prince Archie’s uncanny resemblance to Royal cousin highlighted in rare family picture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seven-year-old son, Archie, shares a striking resemblance to one of his young royal cousins, royal fans noticed after they caught a rare peek into Princess Eugenie’s private family album.

The visual has been spotted thanks to the photos shared by Princess Eugenie on her Instagram page as she announced the birth of her third child, a daughter, who she welcomed on 3 August with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Royal Fans Notice Archie Looks Just Like Cousin August Brooksbank

Eugenie, 34, shared a selection of snaps, with two showing her sons – the now five-year-old August and three-year-old Ernest – holding their new baby sister Adelaide Elizabeth Annina, who was born in Lisbon, Portugal.

While Eugenie has typically kept the faces of her children out of the spotlight, many a Royal follower took to platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to pointed out August has changed considerably.

Royal observers gushed over August, noting the “uncanny resemblance” he now bears to little Prince Archie and commented on their “shocking” similarity in features.

The Two Second Cousins Share Striking Similarities

Like their elders, second cousins Archie and August have a number of family connections:

BIG brother: Archie is the older brother of Princess Lilibet, who he has to one another younger sibling. This time August is the second child to Ernest, three. His brother now has an much younger sister.

TRADITIONAL: Eugenie’s new girl Adelaide, who joined Royal Household in addition to is believed to be given birth to in Lisbon, Portugal, could be in recognition of Good Queen Adelaide – who was simply married to your King William IV…in addition to Princess’ much late Grandmother the particular Queen.

While Archie lives along with the Duke and even Duchess associated with Sussex around the U. H. States, August and his loved ones often check out the particular U. Okay. Or even Portugal, along with your family heritage still connecting the young ones.

At a Glance: Prince Archie as Well as August Brooksbank

Prince Archie, age seven, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; he has a five-year-old sister, Princess Lilibet.

August Brooksbank, age 5, son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; he has two younger siblings, 3-year-old Ernest and baby Adelaide.