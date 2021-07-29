Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding cake up for auction

A 40-year-old cake slice may not sound the most appetising but some might be interested when it comes straight from the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

According to the BBC, a 28-ounce slice of the former royal couple’s decadent wedding cake, wrapped in plastic, is set to go up for auction on August 11 and is currently expected to fetch upwards of $700.

The portion, preserved in a special decorative tin, measures 8 inches by 7 inches and was gifted by the Queen Mother to Moyra Smith, her employee at Clarence House. The slice features a royal coat of arms in blue, gold, and red, a decoration seen on one side of the cake in official pictures.

Charles and Diana’s wedding cake was just as opulent as their wedding which was viewed by approximately 750 million people worldwide – the tiered fruitcake was five feet tall and weighed 225 pounds.

It has also been reported that the slice will be sold with the wedding’s order of service and a Royal Wedding Breakfast program.

The couple wed at the St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981, in front of 3,500 wedding guests. Charles was 32 and his bride Diana was 20.