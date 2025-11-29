Prince Edward earns ‘fun prince’ title after lively cake cutting in Ghana

Prince Edward charmed guests and social media alike with a lively and playful antics during his Ghana tour.

During his visit two-day trip, the Duke of Edinburgh attended an event held by the British High Commission in Ghana.

The event concluded with cake-cutting ceremony which drew enthusiastic applause from attendees who witnessed the duke’s lively approach to the task.

The father of two took a theatrical approach to slicing a large celebration cake as he raised the ceremonial knife above his head while the event host initiated a countdown from six.

When the count reached zero, Edward brought the blade down with excitement. He quickly cut through the cake and then again held the knife triumphantly aloft as the audience erupted in applause. Unable to resist sampling the dessert, he even helped himself to some of the icing.

Throughout the event, the late Queen’s youngest son displayed animated facial expressions, with Photographers from the event documenting his expressive demeanor.

The images circulated widely on social media, prompting fans to dub him the “fun prince.”

“The Duke does such wonderful work, and on this occasion, this is no different,” one wrote.

While another gushed, “He mostly flies under the radar with little to no fanfare. No fuss or bother. He is a great representative of the Monarchy. Much respect to him.”