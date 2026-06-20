Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie Celebrate 27th Anniversary at a distance They are married in 1999. On Friday, 19th June, Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh marked their 27th wedding anniversary at a distance.

A day after enjoying the third day of Royal Ascot and riding on a carriage, on 19 June he was seen to be spending a personal celebration rather than participating in a royal procession.

His mother, who was Queen, and his father, Prince Philip, Prince Edward parents have celebrated a number of significant birthdays in 2016 with the 50th and 21st of the two youngest grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II.

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A video showing young couple and Queen bowing and curtsying was found on social media as people reminisced. We still remember the royal wedding day, on the TV, they are a delightful couple, as they were at first when they were newly married and they continue their sweet marriage on the eve of his 63rd anniversary.

Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip has increasingly begun taking the role on and they are considered a stable element of the current monarchy.