Prince Edward, Sophie make surprise Birmingham move

PRINCE Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, made a surprise visit to Birmingham to cheer on contestants at the 2026 European Athletics Championships, it has emerged.

The royal couple attended Alexander Stadium on 13th August in an official capacity to represent King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they took to the field for the first ever UK running of the Games.

Sophie and Edward joined local celebrities, members of the public and of course some of the nations’ top athletes to support competitors and celebrate this major international sporting occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh took time to congratulate the athletes present as well as offering their thanks to community members and stadium staff for their incredible hard work in hosting the week long tournament.

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Whilst there, Prince Edward and Sophie greeted the following leading sports figures including Lord Sebastian Coe (President, World Athletics), Dobromir Karamarinov (President, European Athletics) and Dame Denise Lewis (President, UK Athletics). Duchess Sophie wore sky-blue whilst her husband chose to go with a khaki and royal blue ensemble.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace took to the Royals’ Official Family Instagram page to share

“The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined athletes and spectators at the European Athletics Championships Birmingham 2026, to celebrate the first time the games have been held in the UK!”.

This is not the only good news the Edinburgh family had in the last week as their younger son, James, has confirmed that he will take up a place at the Royal Agricultural University in September to begin studying Agriculture, the PA reports.

James the Earl of Wessex was awaiting his A-Level results to confirm this and Buckingham Palace made an announcement hours before the Athletic’s Championships. He along with his older sister Lady Louise Windsor are the two children of Prince Edward and Sophie.