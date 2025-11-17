Prince Edward touches down in Nigeria for Global Youth Forum 2025

Prince Edward has kicked off a visit to Nigeria for the International Gold Event and Forum 2025, a major gathering organised by the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation to advance global youth development.

According to a statement by Ndidiamaka Eze, Senior Press & Public Affairs Officer at the British High Commission, the Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation has landed in the country on Monday for a week-long series of events from 17–23 November 2025.

The visit aims to accelerate the global expansion of the Award, a leading international youth development programme.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation launched the global youth forum in Lagos to mark the milestone year in which the programme’s worldwide social value has exceeded £1 billion for the first time.

“As Chairman of the Foundation, he is convening nearly 200 young people from more than 50 countries, along with hundreds of global leaders, policymakers and representatives of youth organisations,” the statement continued.

It further added, “The gathering begins with a three-day youth leadership programme, culminating in the Award’s triennial Forum, which will focus on boosting access to non-formal education and equipping young people with skills needed for the future.

The Duke of Edinburgh is also expected to meet with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja and attend events hosted by the Governor of Lagos and the British Deputy High Commissioner.