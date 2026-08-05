Prince Edward's ex breaks silence on failed relationship

Musial theatre star and Queen of the West End Ruthie Henshall has candidly revealed the truth about her five-year relationship with Prince Edward, confessing that while a love undoubtedly blossomed, they knew ‘it was never going to work’ between them.

During an appearance on Sunday Brunch, the singer, 59, who has written a tell-all memoir ‘The Showgirl and the Prince’, revealed what it was like to secretly have an ‘on-off’ relationship with a senior royal while still continuing her demanding West End career.

‘An impossible royal romance’

Henshall and the Queen’s youngest son met in 1988 in London whilst Henshall was appearing in Cats the Musical and their love affair spanned five years. The couple enjoyed weekend trips to royal residences such as Balmoral and Windsor Castle during their on-off relationship.

Questioned by Brunch host Tim Lovejoy whether their relationship was “basically impossible” because of her increasing fame in the theatre world and his royal position, Henshall responded: “No, it was never going to work.”

She added: “He knew I shouldn’t give up my job, and I knew he wouldn’t expect me to and so we would keep hanging on.” Their relationship eventually faded away in 1993 around the same time that Henshall was securing a lead role in She Loves Me and the prince met his future wife Sophie (now the Duchess of Edinburgh).

First Impression Of Queen Elizabeth II Almost Went ‘Very Wrong’

In the memoir, which Henshall describes as a heartfelt reflection on young love, rather than a ‘gossip sheet’, she recounts her nerves as she was to meet The Queen for the first time at Balmoral.

Told by her father to Curtsy and address Her Majesty as “Ma’am” during an awkward first meeting, she admits she had a moment and ended up shaking the Queen’s hand by saying: “I’m really pleased to meet you, really pleased to meet you.” Despite the slip-up the monarch was warm and welcoming on her visits.

Prince Edward Read Memoir and was ‘Incredibly supportive’

But unlike most tell-alls the 59-year-old actually gave the Duke of Edinburgh a heads-up on her plans to reveal all before she bagged her book deal.

“I rang Edward up and said ‘Look, I need to give you a heads up.'” she revealed. “And he said ‘Thank you for giving me the heads up. You know, you have every right to tell your story.”

Decades later, the pair remain ‘on very good terms’. Henshall was invited to and attended Edward and Sophie’s wedding in 1999 and he still gets in touch on her birthday every year. Though they eventually parted ways for careers and family lives separate for one another, the theatre star said she is ‘very fond’ of him.